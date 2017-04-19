Idaho GOP congressman faces angry crowd at town fall

Idaho's Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador faced an angry and combative crowd in his hometown at a Wednesday night town hall while defending his stances on health care, abortion and hesitation to investigate President Donald Trump.
Labrador, who represents Idaho's first district, took questions for more than two hours during a town hall at the Meridian Middle School auditorium. It seats roughly 1,200 people, which remained nearly full throughout the entire event.
Progressive activists who say they're concerned about President Donald Trump were already lining up outside the venue several hours before it starts at 6:30 p.m. At times, audience members yelled "Do your job" and waved signs criticizing the congressman's previous votes.
One point that sparked the most anger was when Labrador said he doesn't believe there's enough evidence for Congress to demand Trump to hand over his tax returns.
