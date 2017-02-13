Critics of Bountiful's plan to move city hall file lawsuit

A group opposed to a multimillion dollar plan to move Bountiful city hall has filed a lawsuit in an effort to let voters weigh in on the plan.
The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reports (http://bit.ly/2lJL9tv ) that a group led by Bountiful resident Dean Collinwood filed the lawsuit in state court earlier this month after the city council rejected a 4,000-signature petition to bring the plans before voters.
Collinwood and his group argue in the lawsuit that the city's plan are legislative, which gives them a right to run a ballot referendum.
Bountiful city officials didn't return request for comment.
The City Council said previously it can legally reject the petition since the decision was administrative and not legislative.
Bountiful city leaders say the $13 million plan will bring business to the city's downtown.
Comments