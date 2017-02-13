Suspected slaying victim ID'd as grandma of man shot by cops

Police have identified a woman found dead inside a Bristol home last week, but say that exact cause her of death remains undetermined.
Eudora Gustafson was found dead on Friday night. Her husband Mark Gustafson tells WLNE-TV he found his 66-year-old wife at their home after his bank alerted him that someone tried to cash a forged check in his name.
WPRI-TV reports Eudora Gustafson was the grandmother of 24-year-old Raymond Paiva, who was shot by Providence police officers along with 21-year-old Selena Martinez following a car chase on Friday night.
Martinez has been arrested. Paiva remains hospitalized in serious condition.
Authorities say both were wanted in connection with Gustafson's death.
Police haven't said what prompted the shootings.
The officers are on administrative leave pending an investigation.
