Police: Man killed during argument over a woman

Authorities say a fight over a woman turned deadly outside a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.
Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit Capt. Kip Hart tells media outlets that 38-year-old Alex D. Bedwell was shot several times in a parking lot Sunday evening. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say 25-year-old Dillon M. Lee was at the scene and arrested after a police interview.
Hart says the two men had been having an ongoing dispute over a woman.
Lee has been charged with murder. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
