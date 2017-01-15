Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump on Russia threat

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote 'no' in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan Pause

1:39 The last day of the circus in Miami

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

1:29 Flowers, tears for shooting victims

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins

1:20 The United States of Powerball

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring