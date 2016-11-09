Watching the Watchdogs

GOP presidential nominee Trump addresses RNC live from Trump Tower in New York City, thanking the delegates for the nomination. Trump said he is "so proud" and looks forward to building a brighter future after winning in November. CREDIT: FedNet
Donald Trump's wife Melania talks about growing up in Slovenia, American citizenship and her appreciation for veterans. "Donald has always been an amazing leader, now he will go to work for you," she said about the Republican presidential nominee. Courtesy of FedNet
Desiray Strickland, 19, is accused of murder for her role in the June 2015 machete murder of Jose Amaya Guarado, a student at Homestead Job Corp. In this interrogation video, she angrily refused to talk to Miami-Dade police detectives about her alleged role in the slaying.
Donald Trump delivered his victory speech from his election night event at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. "But to be really historic, you have to do a great job,” said Trump, promising to make the American people proud of his work as president.
With Donald Trump just a few electoral votes shy of a victory, Hillary for America campaign director John Podesta told supporters that Clinton would not come out to speak on Tuesday night at the campaign’s New York City election night event.