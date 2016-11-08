In Utah governor race, Herbert looks to lock up 1 more term

After overcoming a rough primary challenge earlier this year, Republican Gov. Gary Herbert is expected to come away from Tuesday's election with another win and four more years as Utah's governor.
Herbert, who has been in office since 2009, is being challenged by Democrat, Mike Weinholtz, a wealthy former CEO of a medical staffing company.
As the Republican in a heavily GOP state, Herbert has a strong advantage and considered the favorite. But in an election year where many Utah conservatives are less-than-enthused about their presidential nominee Donald Trump, Democrats are hoping the presidential contest will help send more voters to the polls and send more votes Weinholtz's way.
Herbert has vacillated on his support for Trump. During the Republican primary earlier this year, Herbert backed Ted Cruz before the Texas senator dropped out of the race. He then later offered tepid support for Trump, saying he intended to vote for the billionaire, but the governor shied away from joining other Utah Republicans in trying to generate support for Trump.
Following the October release of a 2005 recording in which Trump boasted of groping and kissing women, Herbert became one of the first high-profile Republicans to drop his support and declare he would not vote for Trump. He and his campaign have declined to say who the governor plans to vote for.
In the gubernatorial race, Weinholtz has criticized Herbert for his big-dollar donations from wealthy donors and his support of Utah's push to take control of public lands.
Herbert has defended the donations, saying he's not independently wealthy like Weinholtz. He's pointed to Utah's low unemployment rate and an economy that's rebounded after he took office during the recession in 2009 as reasons why voters should give him another term.
If Herbert wins, he'd become Utah's second-longest serving governor when he leaves office in January 2021, having served 11 years and about five months.
Democrat Calvin Rampton was Utah's longest serving, clocking in 12 years over three terms. Republican Mike Leavitt was elected three times but served only 10 years and about 10 months.
Weinholtz is a first-time candidate who funded his campaign largely with his own money.
On the campaign trail, he has advocating for legalizing the use of marijuana for medical reasons, citing the case of his wife, who was investigated and charged this year with marijuana possession.
Donna Weinholtz pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor pot-possession charges after investigators found two pounds of the drug found at their house earlier this year. The couple said she was avoiding highly-addictive painkillers and instead used marijuana to treat arthritis and degenerative spinal conditions.
As part of a deal with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She agreed to serve a year of probation and pay a $3,800 fine. If she avoids any run-ins with the law for the next year, her record will be cleared as part of the deal.
Herbert's campaign has declined to comment on her legal issues.
