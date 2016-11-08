The Latest: Pro-Trump message broadcast by deputy in car

The Latest on the Oregon election (all times local):
3:55 p.m.
A Multnomah County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy is facing an internal investigation after allegedly broadcasting pro-Donald Trump sentiments from a department vehicle while driving past voters.
The Oregonian/OregonLive quotes a witness as saying 25 to 30 people were standing in line in downtown Portland to leave off their ballots on Tuesday when a sheriff's office car went by and the words "Vote Trump" came out of the car megaphone.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office, Lt. Chad Gaidos, said a corrections deputy is facing an internal investigation because of the alleged incident. He did not identify the corrections deputy.
---
11:25 a.m.
Portland voters who waited until the last day to cast their ballots have been rewarded with an unseasonably warm and sunny day.
Voters have been steadily flowing into Pioneer Courthouse Square to cast their ballots. This being Portland, those interviewed tended to be Democrat and said the presidential race was their main motivation.
Christie Moore got the day off work to cast her ballot for Hillary Clinton, saying she's fearful for the future of the democracy if Donald Trump wins. The 41-year-old lamented that the political parties are so much more polarized than when she was young.
Josh Rushton also voted for Clinton. He expects the Democrat to prevail, but says he's concerned about where supporters of Trump will next channel their anger and frustration. He doubts Clinton will be able to unite the divided nation.
And should Trump win? Rushton said: "At that point, there's nothing to do but have a sense of humor and hope it's an interesting experiment."
---
6:45 a.m.
Election Day has finally arrived, and Oregonians have until 8 p.m. to vote on everything from local measures to the presidential race.
Oregon votes by mail, but it's much too late to submit a ballot in a mailbox. If you still need to turn in your ballot, do so at a county clerk's office or at an official drop box.
More than half of Oregon's 2.5 million registered voters have already cast ballots.
Want to make sure your vote didn't get lost in the mail? The Oregon Secretary of State's Office website has a page (http://bit.ly/1qReHnt ) that lets you see if your ballot has been received.
