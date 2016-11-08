New York voters to decide which party controls state Senate

New York voters on Tuesday were choosing which party controls the state Senate, though it may take a while for the winner to emerge.
That's because the 63-seat chamber has not two but three competing factions: Republicans, Democrats and a small breakaway group called the Independent Democratic Conference, which until now has broken ranks with Democrats to form a coalition with the GOP that puts Republicans in charge of the Senate.
Democrats were hoping to win enough seats Tuesday to convince the Independent Democrats to return and give them control. The outcome is likely to come down to a handful of competitive races on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley.
If Democrats prevail, Democratic leader Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, of Yonkers, is expected to reach out to Independent Democratic Conference Leader Sen. Jeff Klein, of the Bronx, to discuss a new coalition.
The party already controls the Assembly and holds the offices of governor, comptroller and attorney general.
Democrats say one-party rule in Albany will make it easier to pass governmental ethics reforms, stricter campaign finance rules and other priorities the GOP-led Senate has blocked.
"People are realizing the Democratic candidates have better solutions than the Republicans who have been in charge," said state Sen. Mike Gianaris, D-Queens, who is leading the Democrats' Senate election effort.
Republicans warn one-party rule by Democrats would lead to higher taxes and give too much power to New York City at the expense of upstate. GOP candidates say Trump, who has promised to build a wall between the United States and Mexico and has appeared on tape talking about groping women, isn't a factor. Voters want the Senate to stay in GOP hands to be a counter balance to the Democrats, according to Sen. Kemp Hannon, R-Long Island.
"They're very cognizant of it because of what we have been successful in doing" as the party that controls the Senate, he said.
When the legislative session ended in June, Republicans had 31 members in the Senate. Democrats had 32, although six voted with the Republicans.
Hannon faces Democratic challenger Ryan Cronin in one closely watched matchup. In another hot race on Long Island, Republican candidate Elaine Phillips faces Democrat Adam Haber for an seat being vacated by Republican Jack Martins, who is running for Congress.
The Hudson Valley has at least two competitive races: longtime Republican Sen. Bill Larkin faces Democrat Chris Eachus and Republican Sen. Sue Serino is defending her seat against Democrat Terry Gipson.
All 63 seats in the Senate and 150 seats in the Assembly are up for election this year. Democrats hold a commanding majority in the Assembly, and Republicans maintain a tenuous hold on the Senate thanks to an unusual agreement with a handful of breakaway Democrats known as the Independent Democratic Conference.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo took an active role in this year's races, endorsing Democratic candidates and headlining fundraisers. He said Senate Republicans are standing in the way of broad ethics reforms, criminal justice changes, tighter campaign finance restrictions and the Dream Act, which would extend financial aid to students in the country illegally.
Polls close at 9 p.m.
