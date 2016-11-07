Corporate tax, secretary of state are hot races in Oregon

About 2.5 million Oregonians are eligible to vote in Tuesday's election, which will see the state choose a governor, a secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general. The election also will decide the fate of a hotly debated corporate tax proposal, among other ballot measures.
The vote will determine whether Republicans can put a dent in Democrats' majorities in the state Legislature.
Here's a look at the top races:
GOVERNOR
Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, who got the job in February 2015 after the resignation of John Kitzhaber, is in her first gubernatorial race. If elected, she will finish the remainder of Kitzhaber's term. There will be another gubernatorial election in 2018. Her rival in this one is Bud Pierce, a Salem oncologist and political newcomer. Polls favor Brown. Pierce got into trouble by suggesting during a debate with Brown that successful women aren't susceptible to domestic abuse and sexual violence. He later apologized.
SECRETARY OF STATE
This is the hottest race on the ballot, and the GOP's best chance to win a statewide race in more than a decade. Republican Dennis Richardson, who ran an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign against Kitzhaber in 2014, has run a strong race for the secretary of state job against Oregon's labor commissioner, Brad Avakian.
TREASURER
Chris Telfer, a former Republican state lawmaker, is running as an Independent Party candidate against Democratic state lawmaker Tobias Read and Republican Jeff Gudman, a Lake Oswego City Councilman.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Democrat Ellen Rosenblum has been Oregon's top legal officer since 2012, when she was appointed attorney general following the resignation of her predecessor, John Kroger. She was elected to the position that November. She is Oregon's first female attorney general. Rosenblum faces Republican Daniel Zene Crowe in the Tuesday election.
MEASURE 97
This is the most expensive item on Oregon's ballot, with more than $43 million spent by both sides. The measure, if passed, would tax companies' sales of more than $25 million. Oregon is one of only five states in America that doesn't have a sales tax. Opponents called Measure 97 a sales tax in disguise, saying companies that have to pay it will pass on the cost to their customers.
STATE LEGISLATIVE RACES
Republicans have a chance to win seats in the House and Senate of the state Legislature. Democrats aren't expected to lose control of either chamber but they could lose their 18-12 supermajority in the Senate and see their 35-25 majority in the House defray. That would hinder their ability to push through bills in 2017. Among bills facing lawmakers next year: one requiring businesses to provide paid family leave, and another raising the gas tax. If House Democrats pick up a seat, they would hold a three-fifths supermajority.
Comments