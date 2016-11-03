National Politics
David Duke erupts at Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate at Dillard University
Watch a short portion of Wednesday's Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate when former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke interrupts in order to respond to being called a liar during the debate. Protesters surrounded the hall at Dillard University, a historically black university, as the school decided to keep anyone from entering to watch the debate. “It’s a free country, everybody has a right to protest,” said Duke as he entered the hall.C-SPAN and Raycom Media