David Duke erupts at Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate at Dillard University

Watch a short portion of Wednesday's Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate when former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke interrupts in order to respond to being called a liar during the debate. Protesters surrounded the hall at Dillard University, a historically black university, as the school decided to keep anyone from entering to watch the debate. “It’s a free country, everybody has a right to protest,” said Duke as he entered the hall.
C-SPAN and Raycom Media

Elections 2016

Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the elction - Election Rewind

At a rally in Miami, Donald Trump told supporters that despite his lead in Florida, he wants them to vote like they’re behind. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, N.C., President Obama said "it's strange" that Trump's rhetoric has become accepted. Hillary Clinton and Trump also received starkly different endorsements to match their contrasting campaigns, one from the KKK and the other from Variety – it's the entertainment magazine's first endorsement in its 111-year history.

National

Video appears to show mysterious 'ice monster' in Alaska river

A video of an "Ice Monster" spotted in Fairbanks Alaska's Chena River has sparked imaginations on the internet. Some people are comparing it to Scottish legend, the Loch Ness Monster, while others are suggesting it is a "giant arctic crocodile". In the video, large chunks of ice can be seen moving together in a side-to-side motion. An employee of the Bureau of Land Management recorded the video. The video was sped up and music was added, but BLM insists the movement from the thing in the water hasn't been enhanced.

Editor's Choice Videos