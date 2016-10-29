Once a Republican, Koster seeks governorship as a Democrat

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is hoping to ascend to the state's top executive office as a Democrat, even though he has spent most of his nearly 22 years in elected office as a Republican.
Not only has Koster weathered a party change, but his opponent in the race for governor has, too. Eric Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer who is the Republican nominee, previously identified as a Democrat, though he's never held public office.
Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.
Koster, 52, describes himself as a conservative Democrat. When he made the switch in 2007, supporters said the change was genuine while opponents called it political opportunism. It earned him the nickname "Koster the Impostor."
"He's not afraid to just take his position and be confident about what he's doing," said Chuck Hatfield, a Democratic attorney who's known Koster since law school.
Koster grew up in a Republican family in St. Louis. His father Rich Koster, who died in 1994, was a conservative commentator on the local political debate show "Donnybrook."
"If I had changed religious faiths it would have been less surprising to members of my family than changing political parties was," Koster told The Associated Press.
He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law in 1991 and went on to work as an assistant attorney general under former Republican Attorney General Bill Webster. From 1993-1994, he worked as a private attorney in Kansas City for Blackwell Sanders.
He made his first bid for public office in 1994, when voters elected him Cass County prosecutor. He served in the position for a decade before running as a Republican for the state Senate in 2004.
There he clashed with the GOP on labor and workers' rights issues. Koster cites a Republican-led push to ban stem cell research as the tipping point of his break with the party in 2007. He declared his candidacy for attorney general within months.
Democratic leaders, including current U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, welcomed Koster. But his timing drew bipartisan scrutiny, particularly from those who viewed it as an attempt to smooth his path to higher office.
Critics handed out fliers at Koster's announcement from the Boone County Democratic Central Committee noting his Republican voting record on major issues.
Hatfield described the switch as "a genuine evolution of his thinking" and said it took courage on Koster's part. He said he doesn't buy that Koster switched to run for attorney general, but future offices were on Koster's mind. With his positions, there was "no way" the Republican Party would support him in a primary, Hatfield said.
Charlie Shields, who was the Republican Senate majority leader at the time, said Koster showed respect by calling GOP Senate leaders before making the announcement. Although Shields said the party switch was "unheard of" at the time, he said Koster's friction with Republicans over stem cell research and labor issues made it "understandable."
Other Republicans saw him as a traitor, said state party Chairman John Hancock, who described Koster as "calculating" in his political career. Republican House Rep. Kevin Engler, then a senator, said Republicans felt betrayed.
"There was a couple issues he had problems with, but then there was a lot of issues he would have to have problems with in the Democratic Party," Engler said.
As a Republican, Koster voted to increase regulations on abortion and abortion clinics, require voters to show photo identification, and cut Medicaid access for the poor — stances at odds with typical Democratic ideals. His support for the agricultural industry and gun owners' rights earned him endorsements for governor from the Missouri Farm Bureau and National Rifle Association, groups that rarely back Democrats.
Koster has said his vote to cut Medicaid access was a mistake. As part of his gubernatorial campaign, he's pushing to do the opposite.
When asked repeatedly by AP whether he stood by earlier votes on abortion regulations, Koster said, "I'm pro-choice."
Koster opposes a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would allow legislators to pass a law requiring voters to show photo ID, but if that's approved he said he supports a "compromise" law passed this year to do that.
"I considered myself to be a progressive Republican," Koster said. "I was very much in line with the Republican Party on economic development and business-related issues but was not in line with some of the cultural signals that the far right side of the party wanted to send out."
Koster's party change remained an issue during his 2008 bid for attorney general, when top Democratic primary rivals called him a political opportunist.
Shellie Rebman, a former assistant Cass County prosecutor under Koster, criticized her old boss during that race in an email to friends.
But as attorney general, "he's brought people together and he's made things happen," Rebman recently told the AP. "He'll be a good governor."
Over time, other once-skeptical Democrats also have gotten behind his campaign.
Democrat Teresa Hensley, who succeeded Koster as Cass County prosecutor and hopes to replace him as attorney general, previously slammed his work as prosecutor. While running for re-election in 2006 — when Koster still was a Republican — she said he left the prosecutor's office "a mess."
A decade later, she endorsed him.
