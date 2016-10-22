Democrats focus Kansas congressional race on Trump, governor

Democrats believe Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder is vulnerable in his suburban Kansas City district because Donald Trump and the state's GOP governor are seen as unpopular there, so they're pouring money into television ads to make the final weeks competitive.
Yoder wasn't expected to have much trouble winning re-election in the GOP-leaning 3rd District, given that Democrat Jay Sidie, a 59-year-old political unknown, trailed badly in fundraising. Sidie began October with less than $78,000 in cash, compared to Yoder's nearly $1.8 million.
But in sensing a chance to recapture a U.S. House majority as the GOP presidential nominee's fortunes waned, the national Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee committed to spending $1 million on TV ads for Sidie in the three weeks before the Nov. 8 election. A Republican super PAC, the Conservative Leadership Fund, is promising to spend $800,000 to help create what a spokeswoman called a "firewall" for Yoder.
Kansas Democrats also are trying to tap into a backlash against Republican Gov. Sam Brownback over the state's budget problems, portraying Yoder as a strong ally of the governor.
"There's always the problem of getting the word out and getting the name out there," Mary Kay Ziegler, a Democratic activist from Overland Park, added, referring to Sidie. "But in a year when people are very leery of incumbents, having someone who doesn't have a history has been to his advantage."
Yoder's support for Trump has become a staple of Democrats' criticism of the 40-year-old. He counters that Democrats are avoiding congressional issues — and the prospect that electing Sidie would help liberal California Rep. Nancy Pelosi return as House speaker — in favor of "a smear campaign of personalities."
"They're related to trying to tie me to others that they think have a negative impression with voters," Yoder said.
Sidie won a three-way primary with 41.5 percent of the vote. A former commodities trader and vice president with agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland, he started his own venture, Counterpunch Financial, more than a decade ago. The Kansas Republican Party filed a complaint with the state this month questioning whether Sidie is running an unregistered investment advising firm; he said he's an unpaid consultant to friends and family.
Sidie was an unaffiliated voter until May, not casting ballots in off-year elections. Republicans have criticized him for not voting in 2014, something he blamed on last-minute family business.
Sidie in turn has criticized Yoder over contributions from the payday lending industry and votes last year against highway and education legislation that passed with bipartisan support. And Democrats note that Yoder, a former Kansas House member, began serving in elective office at age 26.
"He is just a professional politician," Sidie said.
Trump is expected to carry GOP-leaning Kansas, but some Republicans acknowledge he could lose the 3rd District as he struggles to win over women and some moderate voters.
Patrick Wotruba, a 37-year-old politically unaffiliated restaurant manager, said Yoder's support for Trump makes him less likely to vote for the congressman. Wotruba said he's especially bothered by what he sees as Trump's "disrespect" for women.
As for Republicans, he said, "It seems like they're falling apart."
Linking Yoder and Brownback is a natural tactic for Democrats after 14 conservative GOP allies of the governor lost their legislative seats in the August primary.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee argued in a TV ad that Yoder's work as a legislator paved the way for the state budget woes that followed personal income tax cuts championed by Brownback in 2012. Yoder praised Brownback's tax-cutting in 2013.
But Yoder's eight years in the Kansas House and two years as its budget committee chairman ended after his 2010 election to Congress — before Brownback took office as governor in January 011.
Tim O'Sullivan, a 51-year-old water systems salesman from Olathe, agrees Brownback's tax-cutting hasn't yet stimulated the economy as promised, causing "a lot problems." But he's also a conservative Republican who opposes abortion and wants less government. He plans to vote for Yoder, calling him "a good guy."
Comments