Judge to rule if some Kansas votes count in November

A judge will hear arguments Wednesday on whether to order Kansas to count potentially thousands of votes in state and local races in the November elections from people who registered at motor vehicles offices or with a federal form without providing citizenship documents.
Shawnee County District Judge Larry Hendricks will consider whether to prevent Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach from throwing out those state and local votes cast in the November election.
The judge ordered the votes in question counted for the state's August primary, saying at the time he felt strongly about protecting the right to vote.
The case stems from a lawsuit in July by The American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three prospective voters who registered while getting their driver's licenses without providing proof of U.S. citizenship. Kansas is one of four states that have passed laws requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote.
The courts are deciding whether to require Kansas to count those votes in state and local races after a federal judge had already ruled in May that Kobach must count those votes cast in federal races, such as for president and U.S. senator. A court of appeals agreed with that ruling.
Kansas says that 18,611 people registered to vote by Sept. 1 at motor vehicle offices without providing citizenship papers. About 50,000 could be affected by the time of the November election. The state said just 73 of the affected voters actually cast a ballot in the Kansas primary election.
In another lawsuit on Kansas voting laws, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia blocked Kansas, Georgia and Alabama from requiring residents to prove they are U.S. citizens when registering to vote for federal elections using a national registration form.
That ruling is expected to affect fewer than 200 voters in Kansas who registered using the federal form.
Hendricks' decision in the case being argued Wednesday will cover both those categories of voters — those who registered at motor vehicles offices and those who used a federal form— and did not provide proof of citizenship.
Kansas who did not register in those two ways will still have to provide citizenship documents to register to vote. The League of Women Voters said Tuesday that as of August Kansas had purged the registrations of about 6,570 prospective voters, most of them for not providing the documents within 90 days.
Kobach, a conservative Republican, has championed the proof-of-citizenship requirement as a way to prevent fraud by people in the country illegally. Critics contend such fraud is rare. They also say the requirement suppresses turnout because eligible citizens may not be able to immediately provide documentation such as a passport, birth certificate or naturalization papers.
Comments