McClatchy announces coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections

Kristin Roberts, Executive Editor of McClatchy's Washington Bureau, describes McClatchy's ambitious multi-platform approach to covering the 2018 midterm elections across the country.
Nicole L. Cvetnic, Patrick Gleason and Chris Farris / McClatchy
Wear Orange Weekend Reaches Florida

South Florida

It's Wear Orange Weekend following on the heels of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 1st, to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and to elevate gun violence prevention efforts in Miami and nationwide.

Gunmen rob couple exiting vehicle

Crime

The Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating a robbery that took place on May 19, 2018 at approximately 1:07 a.m. in front of 185 N.W. 13 Avenue.

Haiti President Jovenel Moise’s visit to Taiwan

Haiti

Haiti President Jovenel Moise discusses his nation’s electricity needs with Taiwanese officials during his recent visit to Tapei. Taiwan recently agreed to give Haiti a $150 million low-interest loan for its rural electricity grid.

Why gunmen record video manifestos

Broward County

The suspect charged with killing 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., made several videos stating his goals before the attack. Experts explain the motivations behind these types of recordings.