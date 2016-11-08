Marco Rubio re-elected to U.S. Senate

As the Florida primary approaches on Tuesday, and facing long odds with bleak poll numbers, Sen. Marco Rubio crisscrosses his home state in a final attempt to salvage his presidential hopes. The stakes are higher than ever as many believe Florida will decide the senator's fate in the race.
Marco Rubio is just one candidate for the Republican nomination for President in a field that includes a tycoon and a neurosurgeon in addition to governors and congressmen. These candidates have a lot in common, but a lot MORE that separates them. Find out where Rubio stands on immigration reform, combating ISIS, raising the minimum wage and the legality of gay marriage. Video by Natalie Fertig / MCT