Hillary Clinton greets supporters at South Florida early voting site

After a late-night rally, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stayed in South Florida Wednesday morning and visited Broward voters.
Clinton arrived shortly after 11 a.m. at Lauderhill Mall. The mall is an early voting site, and Clinton stayed outside, posing for photos and greeting fans.
More than 100 people — mostly Caribbean-American and African-American supporters — were awaiting Clinton.
They held signs saying things such as "nasty women vote" and "strong economy."
Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, originally from Jamaica, greeted Clinton, who stayed for a few minutes.
Clinton has camped out in South Florida in recent days as polls show she is in a battle with Donald Trump in Florida where he leads by nearly a percentage point. Clinton finds herself fighting for the big swing state as the FBI has reopened its investigation into her emails from her tenure as Secretary of State. Republicans have cast slightly more ballots than Democrats so far.
Clinton appeared on stage at a Jennifer Lopez concert at Bayfront park in Miami Saturday night — where Trump will hold a rally today. She visited an African-American church in Fort Lauderdale Sunday and gave a speech at a rally at a gay club in Wilton Manors.
On Monday night, Clinton gave a speech outside the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, an early voting site in Fort Lauderdale.
Broward has about 600,000 registered Democratic voters -- the highest number in the state.
More than 4.4 million Floridians had voted as of Wednesday morning.
Comments