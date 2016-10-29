Photo gallery: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony perform for Hillary Clinton | Sat., Oct. 29, 2016

Marc Anthony whispers to Jennifer Lopez as U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a concert supporting her candidacy at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Cuban artists Gente de Zona joined Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez during a concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Cuban artists Gente de Zona joined Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez during a concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marc Anthony introduces his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez during a concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Lopez performs during her concert for U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez watch as U.S Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a concert supporting her candidacy at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez hold hands together with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a concert supporting her candidacy at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com