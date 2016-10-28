One last time? Obama plans another Miami trip for Clinton

Miami is proving to be popular for President Barack Obama in the last few weeks of the national campaign.
The president plans to return next week to campaign once again for Hillary Clinton, according to the White House. He was just in town last week, giving a speech on the Affordable Care Act and rallying for Clinton in Miami Gardens.
He’s in Orlando on Friday, underscoring Florida’s importance for Clinton. She could foreclose Donald Trump’s path to the White House with a Sunshine State win.
Obama’s scheduled to be back Thursday. He will also travel to Jacksonville — a city Clinton has yet to visit — as part of the trip.
