October 22, 2016 6:41 PM

Hillary Clinton is returning to South Florida before the election

By Amy Sherman

Hillary Clinton will campaign in Broward County Tuesday, the most left-leaning county in Florida.

She will hold an early voting rally at Broward College North Campus, 1000 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek at 2:15 p.m. Doors open to the public at 11:45 a.m. and the public can RSVP here.

Clinton is scheduled to attend her final fundraiser in Florida Tuesday at the Pinecrest home of Chris Korge.

Sen. Tim Kaine will hold a rally at Florida International University at 11:30 a.m. Monday — the public can RSVP here.

Donald Trump also plans a swing through Florida starting Sunday night.

Early voting begins in Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Monday.

