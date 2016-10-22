Hillary Clinton is returning to South Florida before the election

Hillary Clinton will campaign in Broward County Tuesday, the most left-leaning county in Florida.
She will hold an early voting rally at Broward College North Campus, 1000 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek at 2:15 p.m. Doors open to the public at 11:45 a.m. and the public can RSVP here.
Clinton is scheduled to attend her final fundraiser in Florida Tuesday at the Pinecrest home of Chris Korge.
Sen. Tim Kaine will hold a rally at Florida International University at 11:30 a.m. Monday — the public can RSVP here.
Donald Trump also plans a swing through Florida starting Sunday night.
Early voting begins in Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Monday.
Comments