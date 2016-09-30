President Obama to campaign for Clinton in Miami

President Barack Obama will campaign for Hillary Clinton in Miami next week, her campaign announced Friday, without providing many details.
“President Obama will lay out the high stakes of November's election for Florida families and highlight Clinton’s vision for an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” the campaign said.
Obama will also encourage Floridians to register to vote ahead of the state’s Oct. 11 deadline. The public can request tickets for the event online. Clinton herself is campaigning Friday in Coral Springs.
The president is then scheduled to attend a Wednesday evening fundraiser for the Democratic Governors Association at the Miami Beach home of Democratic donor and local lobbyist Alex Heckler and his wife, Tiffany, according to an invitation obtained by the Miami Herald. Obama will be in Tampa earlier in the day to deliver a healthcare speech.
Vice President Joe Biden will stump for Clinton in Orlando and Sarasota on Monday.
