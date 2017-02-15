Trump is back in Florida for another rally this weekend

President Donald Trump will return to his favorite part of campaigning -- holding massive public rallies -- Saturday when he once again returns to Florida for the weekend.
Trump has scheduled a 5 p.m. rally in Melbourne, according to an event listed on the website Trump used as a candidate. It will be held Orlando-Melbourne International Airport's AeroMod Hangar.
The president will spend the third consecutive weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach estate. He's expected to arrive in Florida on Friday.
