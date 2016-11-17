After Trump meeting, Scott says ‘I’m staying in Florida’

Gov. Rick Scott insisted Thursday he is not interested in a position with Donald Trump’s administration, though he told the president-elect in a meeting in New York that he would help “rewrite Obamacare” and “redesign the government.”
“I’m staying in Florida,” Scott said on Fox News when asked about a Cabinet job with Trump.
Scott appeared on the cable news channel following a private meeting at Trump Tower, one of numerous high-profile figures who have gone to see Trump since the stunning victory last week. “Always fun to meet with my friend Donald Trump,” Scott said.
Great seeing my friend @realDonaldTrump today. pic.twitter.com/yJAMbHsXp5— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) November 17, 2016
Host Neil Cavuto pressed Scott if he wanted to join Trump’s administration, possibly as secretary of Health and Human Services. “I’ve been very clear that I like my job,” said Scott, a former hospital executive in his second and last term as governor. “I’ve got to get my stuff done.”
While ruling out a formal post, Scott said he would assist Trump in the healthcare overhaul and serve as a bridge between Trump and Republican governors “that have great ideas, to help him be successful.”
Cavuto introduced Scott as someone who “delivered the Sunshine State for Mr. Trump” and Scott replied, “I always believed he would win,” noting their similarities as businessmen outsiders who upended politics.
Scott confirmed this week he is considering a 2018 challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.
Other Florida politicians could end up serving under Trump:
▪ Pam Bondi, the attorney general, who often appeared at Trump campaign rallies. Bondi has already been named to Trump’s transition team and has been floated as a possible Justice Department official.
▪ Jeff Miller, the retiring North Florida congressman, who endorsed Trump in late April. Miller is a possible pick to run the Department of Veterans Affairs. He chairs the House VA committee and says he is open to the job with Trump.
▪ John Mica, the congressman who lost his Orlando-area seat last week to newcomer Stephanie Murphy, has been floated as a possible transportation secretary. It was Mica who got the federal government to lease the Old Post Office building that is now Trump International Hotel down the street from the White House. Mica “would be honored if he was named Transportation Secretary,” an aide said.
Contact Alex Leary at aleary@tampabay.com. Follow @learyreports.
Comments