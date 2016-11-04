Trump’s No. 2 man tells West Miami crowd: Gotta ‘have faith’

With only three full days left before the presidential election, Mike Pence made a spirited appeal to an electrified crowd in West Miami on Friday.
Pence hit the highlights of his message as Donald Trump’s running mate: Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, national security and his strong Christian faith.
“What makes the American people special is that nobody is above the law,” the Republican vice presidential nominee said to about 500 spectators at the Renaissance Ballroom.
The crowd roared.
“Lock her up! Lock her up!” they cheered and waved. Many carried signs reading “Make America Great Again,” “The Silent Majority for Trump,” “Women for Trump” and “Hispanics for Trump.” A few handmade signs for “Blacks for Trump” made it in the crowd, too.
Pence criticized Clinton’s track record on foreign policy. He made references to the Benghazi attack and blamed the strengthening of ISIS in the Middle East on Clinton.
Pence criticized Clinton’s track record on foreign policy. He made references to the Benghazi attack and blamed the strengthening of ISIS in the Middle East on Clinton.
His solution? Trump.
“When Donald Trump is president of the U.S., we won’t be paying ransom to terrorist sponsors,” he said.
Someone in the crowd yelled “Crooked Hillary!”
Last, Pence made an appeal for people to vote. He encouraged them to vote early, vote with a friend, and tell others to vote early, too. He also encouraged Floridians to reelect Marco Rubio as their senator.
“As you leave here, I just encourage you to have faith, OK?” Pence said. “Let me just encourage you to have faith — faith in the American people.”
Diana Taud, who already voted in person, said she voted for Trump and Pence because of the upcoming battle over filling the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy and the nominees’ stances on taxes, security and abortion.
“When you vote for Trump and Pence, you vote for life,” she said.
Comments