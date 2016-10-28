Marlins owner donates $125,000 to Trump

The owner of the Miami Marlins has made his pick — for the election, that is, not the World Series.
Jeffrey Loria — and his checkbook — are backing Donald Trump.
Loria donated $125,000 to Trump’s campaign late last month, according to a campaign-finance report Trump Victory filed late Thursday.
The contribution, first spotted by the Miami New Times, is dated Sept. 29. That’s two days after Trump mentioned Loria, a multi-millionaire art dealer, as the candidate campaigned in Little Havana, near Marlins Park.
Speaking to Cuban Americans at Miami Dade College’s Koubek Memorial Center on Sept. 27, Trump mourned the death two days earlier of Marlins star pitcher José Fernández, who was killed in a boat crash.
Trump: "You know, I was just talking to Jeff Loria about José...He's devastated...He considered him to be just a young, dear, dear friend"— Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) September 27, 2016
It’s unclear if Trump and Loria met in person that day. A Marlins spokesman did not respond to a request from the Miami Herald at the time. That week, the grieving team was focused on Fernández’s funeral and memorial service.
As the New Times also reported, neither Miami Heat owner Micky Arison nor Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross have donated to Trump — or to Hillary Clinton.
Ross, a longtime Republican, knows Trump from New York, where both billionaires develop real estate. Ross told CBS News last year, “I know Donald, and I like Donald.”
“I respect him, but I really don’t see him as president of the United States,” said Ross, who backed Jeb Bush. So did Arison.
On Sept. 13, Ross gave $50,000 to Floridians For A Strong Middle Class, a super PAC backing Democrat Patrick Murphy against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. Like Ross, Murphy’s father, Tom Murphy Jr., is a developer; he owns Coastal Construction.
