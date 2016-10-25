Trump tries, once again, to win over Miami Cubans

With Florida slipping away from his electoral grasp, Donald Trump devoted much of Tuesday to Miami’s Cuban Americans, the reliably Republican voters who have stubbornly resisted this year to lean decisively toward the GOP nominee.
Trump paid tribute to Bay of Pigs veterans who had honored him with a historic endorsement.
He listened to the mother of Brothers to the Rescue pilot shot down by the Cuban government over the Florida Straits.
“Very sad story,” Trump told Miriam de la Pena.
And he eagerly repeated criticism of rival Hillary Clinton when longtime Miami Republican donor and activist Remedios Diaz-Oliver declared, “She has never done anything right.”
“It’s just about true,” Trump said. “She’s never done a thing right. Bad judgment.”
Trump’s overtures reflected his broader problem two weeks from Election Day: He has yet to consolidate the conservative vote. The more time he spends trying to do so, the less time he’s got to try to persuade independents and moderates who decide general elections.
Polls show Clinton holding on to a 3-percentage-point lead over Trump in Florida, according to a Real Clear Politics average. Depending on the survey, Cuban Americans have been either split or only narrowly favoring Trump.
Democrats nearly matched Republicans in mail-in ballots before Monday, the start of the in-person early-voting period in which Democrats usually do a better job of getting their voters to the polls.
Yet Trump has insisted throughout his three-day Florida trip that he’s winning. The metrics he cited Tuesday morning? “They all seem to have Trump stickers,” he said of early voters at the polls.
When it comes to Cuba, Trump has avoided specifics. He said at a Miami rally last month that he would demand “religious and political freedom for the Cuban people, and the freeing of political prisoners.” And he has made it a staple of his Florida speeches to mention Cubans and Venezuelans, even in the north and southwest portions of the state where relatively few of them live.
Trump told the Miami Herald in August he intended to sit down with Cuban Americans before fleshing out a detailed Cuba policy. The closest he came to doing so was a brief visit last month to Little Havana. No policy was discussed; Trump instead heard from a number of fervent supporters who praised him.
In a Sunday interview with Miami Herald news partner WFOR-TV, Trump avoided saying anything concrete about how he’d approach Cuba, other than to reiterate his criticism that President Barack Obama’s deal to reestablish diplomatic relations “is a very weak agreement.”
Pressed on his personal business forays into Cuba, Trump acknowledged in the same CBS 4 interview that several of his top executives traveled to the island for company purposes, as Bloomberg Businessweek reported in July.
“They had some meetings,” Trump said.
Newsweek reported Trump’s company broke the Cuban trade embargo in 1998, when it paid a consultant to explore business opportunities there. The following year, Trump told Miami’s Bay of Pigs veterans Fidel Castro was a “killer” and the U.S. should maintain a hard line against his communist regime.
Trump kicked off the day behind his Trump National Doral golf resort, where about 100 employees stood on risers and smiled as Trump thanked them for their work — some of them volunteered laudatory testimonials — and bragged about the property.
“It’s one of the great places on Earth,” Trump said, expounding on his extensive renovations after purchasing the resort in 2012. “We ripped it down to the steel!”
Trump also used the event to deride the Affordable Care Act, after news Monday that premiums for the insurance plans would be going up about 25 percent next year.
“Obamacare is blowing up,” he said.
Then came the roundtable with 15 people, most of them Cuban Americans, including Miami-Dade County Commissioner Bruno Barreiro and Doral Mayor Luigi Boria, who is of Venezuelan descent.
