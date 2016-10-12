Some prominent Republicans proudly stand by Donald Trump in Florida

While some Florida Republicans are keeping their distance from Donald Trump in the wake of lewd comments about women leaked in a video last week, others were more than happy to stand alongside the presidential nominee at his Ocala rally Wednesday.
“Is this election about what’s said in a locker room?” said Rep. Ted Yoho. “This election is about the survival of the constitutional republic we call the United States of America.”
Alongside Yoho, U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster called out that the country was “spiraling down.”
Speaking at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion, Trump declared his disappointment in Congress, including Republican leadership after Speaker Paul Ryan said this week that he would stop campaigning for Trump. (“There’s a whole sinister deal going on,” Trump said.)
And he brought out old campaign favorites, like calls for a wall on the country’s southern border and decrying the private email server Hillary Clinton used as secretary of state.
“I have a feeling that the NSA has it,” he said of missing email files. “They don’t want to get it, I have a feeling.”
Following news that a federal judge delayed Florida’s voter registration deadline to Oct. 18, Trump called on attendees to register and request mail ballots.
“Is there anybody in here not registered?” he asked. “If you’re not registered, get the hell out of here, okay?”
But in more than an hour on stage, Trump did not mention the leaked video of him making lewd comments about women and describing groping and sexually assaulting them.
Not once.
Some Republicans have been less supportive of Trump in the wake of the comments.
On Tuesday, Sen. Marco Rubio said he still plans to vote for Trump but said he disapproves of his comments. Rubio has not appeared with Trump, who he competed with in the presidential primary.
Gov. Rick Scott, who chairs a pro-Trump super PAC was scheduled to be in Tallahassee on Wednesday afternoon. He has not ended his endorsement of Trump but this weekend called his remarks in the leaked video “pretty disgusting.”
Notably, Attorney General Pam Bondi was absent Wednesday, as she has been from other recent Trump events, ever since recent news reports fanned the flames on a $25,000 contribution Trump made to her reelection around the time other states were going after his for-profit college. Florida never opened an investigation into Trump University.
After the rally in Ocala, Trump headed south to Lakeland Linder Regional Airport.
This is the second of three days Trump will spend this week in the state. He began Tuesday night in Panama City and continues to West Palm Beach on Thursday.
