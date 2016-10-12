Miami-Dade GOP to host VP pick Pence

The Miami-Dade County Republican Party got a last-minute addition to their annual Lincoln Day fundraiser Friday: Mike Pence.
The VP nominee added the dinner to his schedule Wednesday. It will be his first South Florida appearance.
Headlining the event is U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina. The local GOP had originally hoped to land Donald Trump himself.
Pence is slated to speak at a Republican Party of Florida dinner Saturday in Tampa. So is U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who said Tuesday he won’t attend Trump-Pence campaign events, in the wake of a tape showing Trump making lewd, sexual comments about women.
Nelson Diaz, the Miami-Dade GOP chairman, said over the weekend he’s sticking with Trump despite the tape.
Comments