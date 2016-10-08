Donald Trump

October 8, 2016 1:47 PM

Mike Pence says he’s offended by Donald Trump’s comments about women

High-profile Republicans have spoken out against GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump after a video surfaced Friday that captured him making vulgar and sexually charged comments about women.

On the list: Republican Vice Presidential nominee Mike Pence, who said Saturday morning that he cannot condone or defend Donald Trump’s comments about women.

Pence says in a statement: “As a husband and a father, I was offended by the words and actions described by Donald Trump in the 11-year-old video released yesterday. I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them. I am grateful that he has expressed remorse and apologized to the American people.”

He continues: “We pray for his family and look forward to the opportunity he has to show what is in his heart when he goes before the nation tomorrow night.”

Trump said he’s been getting calls of support, and has said he will not quit the presidential race.

