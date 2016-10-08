Donald Trump: I was wrong and I apologize

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump says that President Barack Obama founded the Islamic State group, and that his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, is the co-founder, during a rally at the BB
In a wide-ranging interview focused on South Florida issues on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, Donald Trump talks about climate change and Cuba policy, and for the first time, says that Congress should set aside money to fight Zika.
The transition from a strong supporter of Sen. Marco Rubio to a delegate representing Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention was not quick or seamless for Jessica Fernandez. And yet the 30-year-old hispanic delegate for Florida’s Miami-Dade county cast her vote Tuesday night to nominate the New York businessman as her beloved party’s nominee for president.
U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) 24 land aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). The ship is underway in preparation to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in response to Hurricane Matthew.