Donald Trump waves to supporters after leaving Cafe Versailles

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves Cafe Versailles in Little Havana on Sept. 27, 2016.
Jose Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Donald Trump

How a Rubio supporter became a Trump Republican

The transition from a strong supporter of Sen. Marco Rubio to a delegate representing Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention was not quick or seamless for Jessica Fernandez. And yet the 30-year-old hispanic delegate for Florida’s Miami-Dade county cast her vote Tuesday night to nominate the New York businessman as her beloved party’s nominee for president.

Nation & World Videos