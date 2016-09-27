Donald Trump waves to supporters after leaving Cafe Versailles

Speaking at a rally in Wilmington, N.C. on Tuesday, Donald Trump made a comment about "Second Amendment people" having the ability to stop Hillary Clinton's judges. The Clinton campaign called his comments "dangerous." The Trump campaign said he was talking about voting.
The transition from a strong supporter of Sen. Marco Rubio to a delegate representing Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention was not quick or seamless for Jessica Fernandez. And yet the 30-year-old hispanic delegate for Florida’s Miami-Dade county cast her vote Tuesday night to nominate the New York businessman as her beloved party’s nominee for president.
The last time the Heat practiced in the Bahamas before Tuesday morning the team was coming off back-to-back championships with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the roster. Now, Haslem is the only player left from that team. Sept. 27, 2016.
The Dan Patrick Show welcomed Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly to the show. Mattingly talks about how he thought José Fernández had tremendous stuff and could gear it up to 100 MPH if needed. Tuesday Sept. 27, 2016.