It’s Andrew Vargas vs. Javier Fernandez in May special election

A law partner to powerful Miami State Rep. Carlos Trujillo has secured the Republican nomination to run in a special election to claim the Florida House seat vacated last year by Daisy Baez after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor perjury charge.
Andrew Vargas, 35, defeated Jose Pazos Tuesday in the Republican primary for House District 114. Vargas will face Democrat Javier Fernandez in a May 1 special election.
The election was scheduled by Gov. Rick Scott after Baez resigned her seat as part of a plea deal in November after she was caught lying about her address on her voter registration.
The district, redrawn in 2012, represents Coral Gables, West Miami, and parts of Miami and Pinecrest. Whoever wins the seat will take office after the ongoing legislative session has ended, and will have to immediately fight to keep the seat in November’s elections.
Comments