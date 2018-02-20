Andrew Vargas (left) defeated Jose Pazos Tuesday in the Republican primary for House District 114. A special election is scheduled for May 1 between Vargas and Democrat Javier Fernandez.
Andrew Vargas (left) defeated Jose Pazos Tuesday in the Republican primary for House District 114. A special election is scheduled for May 1 between Vargas and Democrat Javier Fernandez. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com
Andrew Vargas (left) defeated Jose Pazos Tuesday in the Republican primary for House District 114. A special election is scheduled for May 1 between Vargas and Democrat Javier Fernandez. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Elections

It’s Andrew Vargas vs. Javier Fernandez in May special election

By David Smiley

dsmiley@miamiherald.com

February 20, 2018 08:12 PM

A law partner to powerful Miami State Rep. Carlos Trujillo has secured the Republican nomination to run in a special election to claim the Florida House seat vacated last year by Daisy Baez after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor perjury charge.

Andrew Vargas, 35, defeated Jose Pazos Tuesday in the Republican primary for House District 114. Vargas will face Democrat Javier Fernandez in a May 1 special election.

The election was scheduled by Gov. Rick Scott after Baez resigned her seat as part of a plea deal in November after she was caught lying about her address on her voter registration.

The district, redrawn in 2012, represents Coral Gables, West Miami, and parts of Miami and Pinecrest. Whoever wins the seat will take office after the ongoing legislative session has ended, and will have to immediately fight to keep the seat in November’s elections.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How Russian bots and trolls invade our lives — and elections

View More Video