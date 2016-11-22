Trump says law is on his side amid calls for him to distance from his business empire

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified Pause

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

0:58 New trolley route in Miami Beach

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

2:17 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the Rams

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams