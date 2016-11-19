Trump supporters want to boycott ‘Hamilton,’ and the musical's fans couldn't be happier

On Friday night, vice president-elect Mike Pence attended a showing of “Hamilton,” the ultra-successful musical about one of America’s founding fathers.
He received a mixed reaction from the audience, with some boos, and at the end of the performance the cast of the show, which won 11 Tonys, addressed him personally, asking that he defend the rights of “all of us.”
President-elect Donald Trump took offense, tweeting Saturday morning that Pence was “harassed” and that the cast was “rude” and should apologize.
In response, Trump supporters started using the hashtag #BoycottHamilton, vowing not to attend the show.
But given how popular the musical is and how highly prized tickets are at the moment, many “Hamilton” fans encouraged the proposed boycott — so long as they got the freed-up tickets.
