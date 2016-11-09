From Clinton lovefest to Trump victory, a day of whiplash

Whiplash.
That’s the right word to describe the surreal 30-hour experience of attending a Hillary Clinton lovefest on Independence Mall in Philadelphia on Monday, then witnessing Donald Trump’s victory celebration inside the Hilton ballroom in midtown Manhattan on election night.
Like a crash test dummy, America’s collective cranium was flung violently back and forth upon impact with the most shocking presidential election outcome of modern times.
President Donald J. Trump. First Lady Melania Trump. The White House interior redecorated to resemble Versailles. The spray-tanned leader of the free world Tweeting about Miss Universe contestants from the Oval Office.
President Obama compared Trump’s provocative, preposterous, polarizing campaign to a “parody of a reality show.” But this is really happening. On Jan. 20, the first African-American president will hand the keys not to the first female American president, but to the first real estate mogul/celebrity American president with a brand name.
“It’s going to be a beautiful thing,” Trump said of his administration. Tremendously beautiful.
“USA! USA! USA!” Trump supporters chanted at 3 a.m. Tuesday when returns confirmed what few had imagined 17 months ago when Trump squared off against 16 Republican rivals: He had defeated Clinton in swing state after swing state, including Florida.
His loyalists, wearing red “Make America Great Again” caps and pink “Hot Chicks For Trump” buttons, whooped, high-fived, clinked Heineken bottles and waved “Hispanics For Trump” and “Silent Majority For Trump” signs. They posed for photos next to a large cake baked as a bust of Trump, and it was difficult to tell which was more lifelike — Trump’s hair or the elaborately coiffed frosting hair.
As the crowd swayed and bounced, a few of us in the journalists’ pen noticed an obese red-hatted man groping the rear end of a woman in front of him. When she turned to see who was emulating our new president, we pointed him out to a cop, who escorted the groper out of the ballroom.
Two proudly conservative college students rejoiced as Trump spoke from the stage. As for his sexist comments about women, “Oh, that’s just locker room talk,” said Mark Pawelec. “All guys say stuff like that.”
Cheers rose as Trump drove home his central point.
“The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no more,” he said.
Trump’s words rang true with Pax Dickinson, a 43-year-old college dropout and son of hippies who is CTO of a startup website and lives in rural northeast Pennsylvania, the battleground state that helped clinch victory for Trump.
Dickinson helped five men in his town register to vote. They had never voted in their lives.
“They never had a candidate who spoke to them, so they never bothered to vote,” Dickinson said as the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” played over loudspeakers.
Those men, most of them unemployed, adrift and alienated, are the forgotten Americans Trump appealed to.
“The elites and the media in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco live in a bubble and have no idea what real America is about,” Dickinson said. “They don’t even like real America. Real America didn’t go to an Ivy League school and doesn’t commute on the subway. Real America is out there in the fly-over zone. A massive number of people have lost their jobs and given up finding another one. Immigrants don’t get jobs as lawyers or Wall Street brokers so they are not a threat to the elites.
“We’ve had Republicans and Democrats in the White House and people are not better off. Trump was the only one who said something new. This wasn’t about political parties. This was about change.”
Trump, campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani waded through the crowd shaking hands. When asked how the mainstream polls could be so wrong, Conway replied: “Mine weren’t. I’ve been talking about the closet Trump vote for months.”
Trump once gave me a tour of Mar-A-Lago during an interview. When I asked him why he enjoyed golf, he replied: “I like to win. Losers don’t know how to win.”
Less than two miles away at the glass-ceilinged Javits Center, stunned and tearful Clinton supporters departed what was supposed to be a victory party. The Empire State Building, lit up in red, white and blue, went dark.
“Trump’s success reveals how deep the strain of venomous bigotry runs in our society,” said Clayton Cameron of Harlem. “Trump supporters are voting for a person who builds country clubs that exclude them. I feel like I’m stuck in a Franz Kafka novel, or the 1960s when I was taking acid trips. It’s like these people are on acid!”
Whiplash.
The previous night I had found myself awash in good vibrations at the rally in Philly, where there was a buoyant sense that a Clinton victory was a foregone conclusion. With Independence Hall as backdrop, Clinton supporters sang, danced and waved “Stronger Together” signs as Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen performed — and urged them to vote Democrat.
Bill and Chelsea Clinton spoke of Hillary’s devotion to others. Barack and Michelle Obama gave impassioned speeches about Hillary’s qualifications, compassion and never-quit commitment to her country.
“Reject fear,” Obama said. “Choose hope.”
Emotion was palpable as the world’s coolest First Couple said farewell and prepared to pass the torch. Hillary was hoarse but inspiring. Thirty thousand confident Clinton fans left the mall walking on air.
Whiplash.
On Wednesday, the morning after in New York was gray compared to the gorgeous autumn weather of Election Day. At Public School 166 on the Upper West Side, where voters had chatted excitedly while waiting in line to cast votes on Tuesday, glum parents dropped off their kids, then hugged each other as if in mourning. Moms who had planned on electing the first mother to the White House were sad and incredulous.
“I’m numb,” said one.
“Horrifying for New York,” said another.
“We’ve got to keep fighting,” said another. “Stay strong.”
Uptown at Trump Tower, a protest scene was mushrooming. A young woman wearing a “Trump Will Never Be My President” sign talked heatedly with a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” button about abortion, the Supreme Court, gay marriage, gun control. Young men held up posters: “Black Lives Matter.” “LGBT Rights Are Human Rights.”
“Don’t make American hate again,” said one.
On the front page of the New York Daily News the headline “House of Horrors” was superimposed over a photo of the White House.
A jogger from the Netherlands asked me how to find Strawberry Fields in Central Park. She wanted to go contemplate the lyrics to “Imagine.”
“The same thing is happening in Europe,” she said. “Angry white men. Brexit. Border fences.”
Where were you when Donald Trump was elected president? I was surrounded by mad red-hatters. I wanted to witness history in New York, and I did. Just not the kind most of us were expecting.
