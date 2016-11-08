Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez gives his victory speech Tuesday after defeating Raquel Regalado

Incumbent Mayor Carlos Gimenez thanks his supports for his win over Raquel Regalado.
Ken Bone is no longer an undecided voter

Ken Bone of Shiloh, Illinois casts his ballot early before a long day of election events. Bone and his red sweater achieved internet notoriety during the second presidential debate in St. Louis last month, but he went without the sweater on Tuesday. An undecided voter, he refused to say whom he voted for at his Shiloh polling place.

