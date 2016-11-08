Nearly 1 million vote in Miami-Dade in historic, trouble-free turnout

In an election that saw a historic turnout with nearly 1 million ballots cast in Miami-Dade, county officials quickly turned around results Tuesday night.
Voters cast ballots early in record-breaking numbers in Miami-Dade, Florida’s most populous county. On Election Day, about 215,000 people participated, pushing turnout to more than 990,000, or about 72 percent. This year’s turnout surpasses the 2012 presidential election, when 888,033 or 67.5 percent, participated.
After polls closed at 7 p.m., results were swiftly posted onto the county’s elections website. By 8:35 p.m., Miami-Dade was reporting 741 of 783 precincts. Results were more sluggish in Broward and Palm Beach counties. By 9:45 p.m., 95 percent of Miami-Dade’s votes were counted. At the county elections department in Doral, the canvassing board had ruled 120 votes invalid.
Tuesday’s smooth process is a marked difference from the long lines and delays that plagued the 2012 election. A post-election report cited a host of issues that led to the long wait times, including an unusually long ballot, under-prepared precincts and fewer early voting days. The study found that the issues disproportionately impacted minority voters.
It seems like Miami-Dade was better-equipped to handle this year’s historic turnout. After the primary in March, Supervisor of Elections Christina White attributed the quick turnaround on poll results to improvements made in the wake of the issues in 2012.
