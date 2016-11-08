Joe Garcia concedes race to Carlos Curbelo

Ken Bone of Shiloh, Illinois casts his ballot early before a long day of election events. Bone and his red sweater achieved internet notoriety during the second presidential debate in St. Louis last month, but he went without the sweater on Tuesday. An undecided voter, he refused to say whom he voted for at his Shiloh polling place.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters during a midnight campaign rally that included appearances by Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 at Reynolds Coliseum on N.C. State campus in Raleigh, NC.