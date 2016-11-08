Missing absentee ballot meant a plane ride (or road trip) for these dedicated voters

Joey Levy had trouble sleeping Monday night. He knew if he didn’t vote he’d regret it for the next four years.
So the 21-year-old Columbia University student packed his bag and booked a round-trip flight to Miami on Tuesday to cast his ballot.
“I’ve spent $200 on far dumber things,” he joked.
Levy, a self-proclaimed political junkie, requested his absentee ballot weeks ago from his home county of Broward. But it never came.
His live-in girlfriend, who went to the same Pembroke Pines Charter high school he did, got an absentee ballot mailed to her — in her twin brother’s name.
“We were effectively both — I guess — disenfranchised by some dumb error,” Levy said.
After a little over seven hours in South Florida, Levy hopped a plane back to New York. He hopes his vote ensures the next time he travels, the people he meets won’t associate the United States with a potential President Donald Trump.
“It’s very concerning, as a registered Republican, to see a nationalist strongman take over the party,” Levy said. “The fact is, America is great right now. I don’t think it’s necessary to shake up everything just because you’re unhappy with some of it.”
Levy’s Facebook post, where he calls this election “too important to sit out,” was far from the only political-travel-related post lighting up social media on Tuesday.
When 29-year-old Edwin Sutton didn’t get his absentee ballot in the mail, he posted his devastation on Facebook. A friend saw the post and bought him a round-trip ticket to Miami to vote, he told WLRN.
“I am so happy,” said Sutton, who fixed his “I voted” sticker on his shirt, printed with pictures of Hillary Clinton’s face.
Edwin said he nearly missed this election in FL. But a kind friend bought him a plane ticket to be able to vote @WLRN #DecisionFlorida pic.twitter.com/bVnxZSiPFN— Nadege C. Green (@NadegeGreen) November 8, 2016
A missing absentee ballot sent Tiffany Norman on a trip to Miami too. The 39-year-old told WLRN she drove 26 hours from New York so she could cast her ballot.
In her Instagram post, Norman wrote that “Nothing, and I mean nothing, was going to stop me.”
Nadege Green is a reporter with WLRN Public Media.
