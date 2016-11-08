Record turnout in Miami-Dade, Broward counties for general election

Here’s another way in which the 2016 election is historic: Miami-Dade and Broward counties set new records Tuesday for ballots cast in an election.
Thanks primarily to a huge surge in absentee and early voting, more than 1 million voters participated in Tuesday’s election in Miami-Dade County — compared to 888,033 or 67.5 percent turnout in 2012, and 872,260 or 70 percent turnout in the 2008 general election.
In Broward, 842,088 voters cast ballots for a 71 percent turnout — compared to 762,345 or 67 percent turnout in 2012, and 739,861 or 73 percent turnout in 2008 general elections.
The high numbers are likely a positive sign for Hillary Clinton, given that both counties are expected to favor the Democratic nominee. Broward has more registered Democratic voters than any other county in the state. Republicans have aimed to keep Clinton’s advantage in South Florida minimal while capitalizing on Republican strongholds in Southwest Florida and the panhandle.
