At a rally in Miami, Donald Trump told supporters that despite his lead in Florida, he wants them to vote like they’re behind. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, N.C., President Obama said "it's strange" that Trump's rhetoric has become accepted. Hillary Clinton and Trump also received starkly different endorsements to match their contrasting campaigns, one from the KKK and the other from Variety – it's the entertainment magazine's first endorsement in its 111-year history.