Biden on future: "The bad news is, I'm not going away"

Vice President Joe Biden cast his ballot in the general election in Wilmington, Delaware. Afterward, he was asked what he planned to do in the future.
Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

At a rally in Miami, Donald Trump told supporters that despite his lead in Florida, he wants them to vote like they’re behind. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, N.C., President Obama said "it's strange" that Trump's rhetoric has become accepted. Hillary Clinton and Trump also received starkly different endorsements to match their contrasting campaigns, one from the KKK and the other from Variety – it's the entertainment magazine's first endorsement in its 111-year history.

Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is “unfit to be president" -- Election Rewind

Both candidates tweeted that the other is “unfit to be president” on Tuesday. On the trail, Mike Pence campaigned with Donald Trump in Valley Forge, Pa., calling for the repeal of Obamacare, and criticizing Clinton’s support of the Canadian healthcare system. Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado introduced Clinton in Dade City, Fla., sharing how Trump weight-shamed her. Machado recently became a citizen and will vote for the first time this year.

Clinton claims 'there is no case’ for FBI investigation, Bobby Knight assures ‘no bullsh*t’ in Trump administration - Election Rewind

Hillary Clinton tells her supporters in Kent, Ohio that most people have made up their minds about her emails long ago, and says ‘there is no case’ for the latest investigation into emails found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s computer. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. with former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.

