Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters during a midnight campaign rally that included appearances by Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 at Reynolds Coliseum on N.C. State campus in Raleigh, NC.
In the past year and a half, American voters have been presented with historic surprises and scandals from their presidential nominees. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's promises of "making America great again" and being "stronger together" have paved the 2016 campaign trail to the White House in an unprecedented way. Watch the journey in 4 minutes.
At a Donald Trump rally in Reno, Nev., Secret Service agents rushed him off the stage after an incident in the crowd near the front of the stage. The FBI director told congressional leaders the agency stands by its position earlier this year against recommending charges against Hillary Clinton in connection with her email server.
Hillary Clinton rallied in swing state North Carolina on Thursday, and got the crowd going when she said maybe they’ll also make history in a few days. In Berwyn, Pa., Melania Trump made her first speech since the RNC. She said her main focus would be to bring an end to cyberbullying if selected as first lady.
At a rally in Miami, Donald Trump told supporters that despite his lead in Florida, he wants them to vote like they’re behind. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, N.C., President Obama said "it's strange" that Trump's rhetoric has become accepted. Hillary Clinton and Trump also received starkly different endorsements to match their contrasting campaigns, one from the KKK and the other from Variety – it's the entertainment magazine's first endorsement in its 111-year history.
Both candidates tweeted that the other is “unfit to be president” on Tuesday. On the trail, Mike Pence campaigned with Donald Trump in Valley Forge, Pa., calling for the repeal of Obamacare, and criticizing Clinton’s support of the Canadian healthcare system. Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado introduced Clinton in Dade City, Fla., sharing how Trump weight-shamed her. Machado recently became a citizen and will vote for the first time this year.
Hillary Clinton tells her supporters in Kent, Ohio that most people have made up their minds about her emails long ago, and says ‘there is no case’ for the latest investigation into emails found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s computer. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. with former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.