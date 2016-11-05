Elections 2016

November 5, 2016 4:04 PM

Trump rips Clinton over Jay Z's profanity at concert

By Greg Hadley

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump called Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton a hypocrite Saturday, pointing to profanities used by rapper Jay Z at a Cleveland concert the Democrat hosted Friday.

“He used every word in the book last night," Trump told supporters in Tampa, Florida. "He used language last night that was so bad and then Hillary said, 'I did not like Donald Trump's lewd language.' My lewd language. I tell you what, I've never said what he said in my life.

“But that shows you the phoniness of politicians and the phoniness of the whole system.”

