Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the elction - Election Rewind

At a rally in Miami, Donald Trump told supporters that despite his lead in Florida, he wants them to vote like they’re behind. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, N.C., President Obama said "it's strange" that Trump's rhetoric has become accepted. Hillary Clinton and Trump also received starkly different endorsements to match their contrasting campaigns, one from the KKK and the other from Variety – it's the entertainment magazine's first endorsement in its 111-year history.
Alexa Ard & Meta Viers/McClatchy

Clinton claims 'there is no case’ for FBI investigation, Bobby Knight assures ‘no bullsh*t’ in Trump administration - Election Rewind

Hillary Clinton tells her supporters in Kent, Ohio that most people have made up their minds about her emails long ago, and says ‘there is no case’ for the latest investigation into emails found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s computer. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. with former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.

White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest was asked about the FBI's probe into newly discovered emails during a briefing. He said that the Obama administration would "neither defend nor criticize"FBI Director James Comey, but noted that President Obama thinks Comey is a man of "good character and integrity." The president also doesn't believe that Comey intentionally tried to influence or impact the election, according to the press secretary.

