Rep. Trey Gowdy explains why the FBI director told Congress about the newly found Clinton emails

1:19 Bus monitor punches preschooler Pause

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

5:35 Body-cam video shows deadly officer involved shooting

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

0:40 Venezuela reopens border with Colombia for first time in almost a year

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

1:20 Hornets player Jeremy Lin gives advice on what to do if you're bullied at school

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

3:28 Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart