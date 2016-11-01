Clinton claims 'there is no case’ for FBI investigation, Bobby Knight assures ‘no bullsh*t’ in Trump administration - Election Rewind

Hillary Clinton tells her supporters in Kent, Ohio that most people have made up their minds about her emails long ago, and says ‘there is no case’ for the latest investigation into emails found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s computer. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. with former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.