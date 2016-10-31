The final week of presidential campaigning has a Florida focus

Sweeps through the Swing State mark the final week of the 2016 presidential campaign. So get ready for more visits to Florida from those on the presidential ticket, along with their prominent supporters.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence is bouncing around Florida on Monday, hitting Cocoa at noon, the Maitland Civic Center at 3:30 p.m. and the St. Petersburg-Clearwater Airport at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will carom from Tampa to Orlando, then down to Fort Lauderdale’s Rev. Samuel Delvoe Memorial Park at 8:45 p.m. for a Broward County early voting event.
Clinton has been in South Florida often: a campaign stop at Broward College on Oct. 22; a rally in Coconut Creek on Oct. 25; a Saturday night rally with Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony; and a stop in Wilton Manors on Sunday.
Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, likely will be in Miami-Dade, Collier and Pinellas counties on Tuesday. President Barack Obama will be in Miami early Thursday and in Jacksonville later in the day.
Donald Trump was in Miami last week to pay tribute to Bay of Pigs veterans. Trump’s schedule this week doesn’t include Florida, but that may change.
