Hillary Clinton takes stage with JLo

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton enters to the cheers of the crowd as she holds a early voting rally at the Omni Auditorium on the Broward College North Campus in Coconut Creek on Tuesday.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both spoke at the 71st Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner the night after the final debate. Per usual, they didn't fail to include personal jabs at the other in their speeches at the New York dinner that raised money for children in need.
Both candidates tweeted that they won Wednesday’s final presidential debate. Donald Trump promised to rally in Delaware, Ohio Thursday that he would accept the results of the election — if he wins. During her campaign stop for Hillary Clinton in Phoenix, Ariz., Michelle Obama’s response was "You do not keep American democracy in suspense.”
Wednesday night's final face-off between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump appears to be historic in at least one measure: the first time presidential candidates didn't shake hands while sharing a debate stage.
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan campaigns for U.S. Representative Carlos Curbelo at Caribbean Elementary in southwest Miami-Dade on Oct. 19, 2016. Curbello and Ryan appeared with Miami-Dade superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and school board member Lubby Navarro.
President Obama says Donald Trump needs to stop whining about a rigged election, and Trump continues his #DraintheSwamp pledge, announcing he will push for term limits on all members of Congress. Meanwhile, Mike Pence visits the firebombed GOP office in Hillsborough, N.C. and calls it an "act of political terrorism."