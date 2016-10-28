Florida reassures federal judge on efforts to verify all newly-registered voters

The judge who extended Florida’s voter registration deadline got assurances Friday from the state that it has done all it could to verify all new voters’ applications before mandatory statewide early voting begins Saturday.
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker called a special hearing after discovering on a state web site that of 128,000 people who took advantage of a week-long extension, 21,000 remained unverified on Friday afternoon. Those people would have to cast provisional ballots, which got rejected at a higher rate than other forms of voting in the 2012 presidential election in Florida.
Maria Matthews, director of the Division of Elections, told the judge, “Every effort is being made that if we can get everyone registered, we will.”
Matthews said the state met its deadline, explaining that those 24,518 applications are entered in a state database, but that for one or more reasons their forms were incomplete and they have to submit more information.
The many possible defects could include an incorrect date of birth, transposed driver’s license numbers, a different name than the one the person is known by on a driver’s license or boxes left unchecked. Matthews said those forms have been returned to county election supervisors for further review.
Matthews said the state reassigned more than 130 workers to help process forms and imposed “mandatory overtime.”
At the end of the 40-minute hearing conducted by telephone, Walker praised Matthews’ agency for “your hard work and your effort.”
“You certainly provided me useful information,” Walker said.
Walker had extended the voter registration deadline for a week, until Oct. 18, due to widespread evacuations ordered due to Hurricane Matthew.
Matthews’ boss, Secretary of State Ken Detzner, issued a statement on Oct. 18 that said: “The state of Florida is committed to ensuring that all Floridians who have registered to vote by the extended voter registration deadline can vote. All Floridians who submitted a complete voter registration application in person by 5 p.m. today (Oct. 18), or postmarked by today, will be verified and registered to vote by the start of mandatory statewide early voting, which begins on October 29.”
