Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana

Wednesday night's final face-off between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump appears to be historic in at least one measure: the first time presidential candidates didn't shake hands while sharing a debate stage.
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan campaigns for U.S. Representative Carlos Curbelo at Caribbean Elementary in southwest Miami-Dade on Oct. 19, 2016. Curbello and Ryan appeared with Miami-Dade superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and school board member Lubby Navarro.
When reporters enter campaign rallies for Donald J. Trump, it is increasingly common for his supporters to boo and yell. The Times media critic Jim Rutenberg examines the relationship between the news media and the Republican presidential nominee.
Melania Trump says the 2005 hot mic tape revealed Trump and Billy Bush talking like two teenage boys who 'should behave better,' but that the whole leak was organized from the opposition against her husband. And in his job interview training with Stephen Colbert, President Obama endorses his preferred snack.
The Orange County Republican Party headquarters was firebombed overnight Saturday and graffiti was spray-painted nearby in an attack that the GOP called “political terrorism.” NC GOP leader Dallas Woodhouse says a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of the Hillsborough offices.
Donald Trump continued his assertion that the election is rigged during a rally in Maine on Saturday while President Obama countered at a campaign event in Ohio, mocking Trump for making excuses. Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon did their version of the second presidential debate on Saturday Night Live.