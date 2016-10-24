No more missing marijuana questions found on Broward ballots

As the counting of ballots started in Broward on Monday, election officials and backers of the statewide amendment had verified no additional ballots were missing the medical marijuana question.
Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes allowed reporters and United for Care, a political committee backing Amendment 2, to observe the first 40 minutes of workers opening up the ballots at the elections warehouse in Lauderhill . They started with the Oakland Park ballots since the two verified reports of ballots missing the medical marijuana question came from that city.
After watching county officials examine the Oakland Park ballots, United for Care campaign manager Ben Pollara said that he had some additional confidence that the vast majority of voters in Broward received a complete ballot containing the medical marijuana question.
“Not a single new ballot missing Amendment 2 was found this morning,” Pollara said at a news conference outside the elections warehouse Monday morning. “We are hopeful about that. ... It does not seem to be anymore widespread than what the supervisor believed to be Friday. We feel pretty good about it.”
People hired by the elections office to open ballots were instructed to check each ballot to verify that Amendment 2 was there and, if not, flag down an elections official and set the ballot aside. After 40 minutes, no such faulty ballot was found.
Last week, Snipes verified that two voters in Oakland Park — Anne and Steve Sallee — had received ballots with the question missing. That set off a frenzy of questions by supporters and critics of the amendment as well as the media about whether additional ballots were missing the marijuana question.
Snipes said Friday that she wasn’t certain how those two voters received ballots without the marijuana question or exactly how many additional voters could have the same problem. However, she said that she believed that the two voters mistakenly received test ballots created by her office when it recoded the ballots for Oakland Park after a candidate dropped out. That test ballot omitted the medical marijuana question and Snipes’ office didn’t catch that error. Test ballots are not supposed to be sent to voters. Snipes said at a maximum her office made seven of those particular test ballots.
So far, about 76,000 voters in Broward have mailed in their completed ballots. On Friday, Snipes said that about 1,300 from Oakland Park had requested a ballot.
Snipes’ office is expected to provide an update to United for Care and the media at the end of the day on whether any additional ballots were found that omitted the question.
Last Thursday, lawyer Norm Kent sued Snipes over the faulty ballots. Kent and an attorney for Snipes, Burnadette Norris-Weeks, are expected to appear before Broward Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Kent wants the judge to have the court review all 92 ballot styles and confirm they contain the medical marijuana question. On Friday, Snipes allowed reporters and United for Care to review all the different ballot styles which vary across the county depending upon where voters live.
“I’m not out to create a ruckus,” Kent said Monday. “I just want a resolution.”
Polls show that it is likely that the amendment will receive the 60 percent support needed to amendment the constitution. A similar question narrowly failed in 2014 when left-leaning Broward was among the county’s with the highest rate of support for the amendment.
